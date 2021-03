Port of Malaga to move 50,000t of cement and clinker in single week

ICR Newsroom By 23 March 2021

The Port of Malaga, Spain, expects to move around 50,000t of clinker and cement this week. From 22 March, the Nordanhav is loading 9500t of cement at Pier 6 by Financiera y Minera and Opemar. The Ultra Passion will be adding 40,000t of clinker at Pier 7 as of 25 March.

