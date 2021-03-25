Titan reduces net CO2 emissions by 13.4 compared to 1990 levels

25 March 2021

In 2020 Titan Cement continued to actively engage in the global collective effort toward a carbon-neutral future, endorsing the vision of the European Green Deal and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) Climate Ambition to deliver society with carbon-neutral concrete by 2050.

Net CO₂ emissions reached 674kgCO₂/t cementitious product in 2020, declining by 13.4 per cent compared to 1990 levels. New processing lines for alternative fuels were inaugurated in Florida, USA, and Northern Macedonia. The group expanded its product portfolio to include additional volumes of low-carbon cement and concrete, while progress was made in energy efficiency, with 54.9 per cent of total clinker production now covered by ISO50001 certification.

Furthermore, the Pennsuco Cement Complex in Florida became the first cement plant in the world to be Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Platinum certified for zero waste. Biodiversity management plans were developed at nine out of the 10 sites of the group that have been identified as areas of high biodiversity value, and water consumption was reduced to 261lt/t cement.

The employee Frequency of Lost Time Incidents (LTIFR) per million worked hours was reduced from 1.44 in 2019 to 0.57, the lowest value recorded since 2013. Regrettably, despite this improvement, there were two contractor fatalities during the year – one in Kosovo and one in Egypt – and one employee fatality in a driving accident in the USA.

The share of employees from local communities remained high at 83 per cent and the group continued to support youth employment, offering 251 internships in 2020.

Published under