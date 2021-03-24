Fiji producers issued prohibition notices

24 March 2021

Fiji’s Pacific Cement Ltd and Tengy Cement Co have reportedly been issued prohibition notices by the country’s Department of Environment to cease activities, after it was allegedly found the two companies had breached earlier notices regarding emission levels, according to the Fiji Sun.



"Unless the problem has been rectified, the prohibition notice does not lift up. If there is any particular operation in any business that is affecting the environment, then the prohibition notice stops them from doing that particular operation," said Joshua Wycliffe, Environment Permanent Secretary.



The ministry is expected to work with the companies to ensure the situation doesn’t happen again.

