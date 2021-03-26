Dalmia Cement launches production at 2.25Mta expansion

India's Dalmia Cement (Bharat) launched commercial production at its new 2.25Mta plant expansion in Bengal, Midnapore, on Wednesday. As a result, overall capacity at the unit has reached 4Mta, making it the largest plant in the state.



The company has reported a revival in demand from the infrastructure and urban housing sectors, along with that from individual home builders and the government's rural housing schemes, especially from the eastern and central regions. Therefore, the new expansion will serve demand from the eastern and northeastern states of India.



"With the beginning of commercial production, we are confident that we will further provide impetus to construction in the region and cater to the strong demand for cement from both rural and urban centres. This addition will play a crucial role to ensure sufficient and timely supplies," said Ujjwal Batria, COO.

