Schwenk Latvija orders Christian Pfeiffer high-performance ball mill circuit

29 March 2021


Schwenk Latvija, a company of Schwenk Building Materials Group, awarded Christian Pfeiffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH with the construction of an efficient ball mill circuit for high-quality cements, for the Broceni plant in Latvia. 

The ball mill circuit will also enable the production of more cement types, expanding Schwenk Latvija's product portfolio with more environmentally friendly cement types with fineness of up to 5600 Blaine. Christian Pfeiffer will also supply a QDK high-performance separator.

The new grinding plant is scheduled for completion by November 2021. 

