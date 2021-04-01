BUA Cement sees 19% rise in profit

01 April 2021

Nigeria’s BUA Cement has reported a 19.4 per cent rise in profit after tax to NGN72.3bn (US$189.5m) for 2020, compared to NGN60.6bn in the previous year. Revenue also advanced 19.3 per cent YoY to NGN209.4bn from NGN175.5bn.



The company has attributed the positive results to its successful business continuity plan, alongside a growing market acceptance of BUA’s product offerings.

Published under