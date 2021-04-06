South Valley Cement sees net loss narrow in 2020

06 April 2021

Egypt’s South Valley Cement Co has recorded a net loss of EGP250.59m (US$15.97m) in 2020, narrowing from an EGP316.34m loss seen in the previous year.



The company’s sales declined 20.3 per cent YoY to EGP350.21m from EGP439.26m in 2019.

Published under