Maple Leaf Cement Factory increases clinker capacity

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement Factory has expanded clinker capacity at Line 3 of its Iskandarabad plant in Punjab. The brownfield project has boosted the line’s capacity by 500tpd to 7800tpd.
As a result, the company’s total grey clinker capacity has now reached 18,500tpd from 18,000tpd previously. This is in advance of the 7000tpd Line 4 project, which was announced last month.
Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement Factory has expanded clinker capacity at Line 3 of its Iskandarabad plant in Punjab. The brownfield project has boosted the line’s capacity by 500tpd to 7800tpd.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email