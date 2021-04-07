CemNet.com » Cement News » Maple Leaf Cement Factory increases clinker capacity

Maple Leaf Cement Factory increases clinker capacity

Maple Leaf Cement Factory increases clinker capacity
07 April 2021


Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement Factory has expanded clinker capacity at Line 3 of its Iskandarabad plant in Punjab. The brownfield project has boosted the line’s capacity by 500tpd to 7800tpd.

As a result, the company’s total grey clinker capacity has now reached 18,500tpd from 18,000tpd previously. This is in advance of the 7000tpd Line 4 project, which was announced last month.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Pakistan Indian subcontinent Maple Leaf Cement Factory Brownfield expansion 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com