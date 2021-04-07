Maple Leaf Cement Factory increases clinker capacity

07 April 2021

Pakistan’s Maple Leaf Cement Factory has expanded clinker capacity at Line 3 of its Iskandarabad plant in Punjab. The brownfield project has boosted the line’s capacity by 500tpd to 7800tpd.



As a result, the company’s total grey clinker capacity has now reached 18,500tpd from 18,000tpd previously. This is in advance of the 7000tpd Line 4 project, which was announced last month.

