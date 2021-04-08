Eggersmann Group commissions new RDF/MSW plant

Eggersmann Group has completed the commissioning of the Middle East's first RDF bio-drying project. The 300tpd RDF plant is situated in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

The facility is also capable of processing 1040tpd (380,000tpa) of municipal solid waste, reaching an overall landfill diversion up more than 80 per cent through the inclusion of biological drying. The client, a local cement producer, negotiated a 20-year agreement for receiving waste from the municipality at the agreed tipping fee per tonne.

With this Sulaymaniyah facility, the civil society and municipality can rely on an affordable solution to fight waste accumulation in landfills and groundwater contamination. The cement producer will also receive reliable quality of RDF, reducing fossil fuel dependency, energy cost and CO 2 emissions.

"The project is an outstanding example of cement producer can positively impact surrounding communities," concludes Eggersmann.

