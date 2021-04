Birla Cement is to benefit from new open access solar power project

08 April 2021

Waaree Energies, India’s largest solar module manufacturer has supplied 330wp & 335wp solar modules for a 28MWp captive solar open access project in Uttar Pradesh that will supply power to Birla Corporation Ltd (MP Birla Cement).

This is the first captive open access project commissioned in Uttar Pradesh under the Uttar Pradesh Connectivity Auction. The project which was inaugurated in March 2021.

