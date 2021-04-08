Lafarge Egypt introduces EcoLabel cement

Lafarge Egypt has announced that it will introducing EcoLabel cement for the first time in Egypt. The new products comply with the group’s green criteria, including having a lower CO 2 footprint and recycled content.

"Hydrocem Plus EcoLabel & Hydrocem EcoLabel represent the industry’s broadest range of green cement for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction," said Solomon Baumgartner Aviles, CEO of Lafarge Egypt.



"We are dedicated to R&D at the forefront of carbon neutral and circular construction materials. As the world’s largest cement producer and the leading player in the Egyptian market, we believe in Lafarge Egypt that we are committed to support our customers by providing sustainable building solutions," added Ahmed Abdo, commercial and marketing director.

