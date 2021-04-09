LafargeHolcim makes changes to Board of Directors

09 April 2021

LafargeHolcim has announced changes on its Board of Directors. Oscar Fanjul has decided to step down as Vice-Chairman after serving on the Board of LafargeHolcim since 2015 and Jan Jenisch is being appointed as a member of the Board of Directors in addition to his CEO role.

Beat Hess, chairman of the Board, said: "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I sincerely thank Oscar for his invaluable contributions since joining the Board of LafargeHolcim in 2015. He played an instrumental role in the successful merger of Lafarge and Holcim, and in making it the global leader in building materials and solutions that it is today. He will be greatly missed."

In line with the company's commitment to continuity of leadership, the Board proposes the appointment of CEO Jan Jenisch as a member of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the company’s Board aims to publish the company’s first climate transition report in 2022. The report will be submitted to shareholders at this year's AGM for a non-binding vote in 2022.

