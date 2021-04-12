Bedeschi wins reclaimer order for Polish plant

12 April 2021

Bedeschi has been awarded a new contract by Nanjing Kisen International Engineering ()CNBM), for a LafargeHolcim cement plant in Poland.

The new order will include the refurbishment of an existing storage with the installation of two new semi-portal reclaimers Pal SP 130/18 for limestone at a capacity of 340tph each and a new crushing system featuring two RI 450/1500 double roller crushers to reduce gypsum, correctives and other cement additives.

This order follows the project just completed in Indonesia with Nanjing Kisen for Grobogan Cement (Indonesia) for a complete clay storage and crushing system.

