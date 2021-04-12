Ambuja Cement expects to commission Mundwa plant in 3Q21

12 April 2021

Ambuja Cement will complete its integrated greenfield cement plant at Mundwa in Rajasthan with învestment of INR23,500m (US$314.4m) in 3Q21.

The new plant will enhance the clinker capacity of the company by 3Mta and help improve cement sales by 5Mta. Ambuja Cement is also evaluating brownfield expansions at plants in Bhatapara in Chattisgarh and Maratha (Chandrapur), Maharashtra, in addition to looking at debottlenecking opportunities to reach 50Mta capacity.

Addressing shareholders virtually at the company's 38th Annual General Meeting of the company, Ambuja Non-Executive Director, Martin Kriegner, said the company has a robust road map to become the best in the industry with strategic priorities structured under key levers of growth, competitiveness, innovation and digitalisation and sustainability.

In 2020 he said Ambuja leveraged synergies with ACC to drive scale and performance. Various cost management and efficiency initiatives have helped deliver a strong performance.

“We also piloted the use of Artificial Intelligence into predicting cement strength, fineness and predictive maintenance of critical equipment such as vertical roller mills,” Martin Kriegner added.

