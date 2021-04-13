Cemex to acquire Eqiom Granulats assets

Cemex has signed an agreement to expand its French network with the acquisition of aggregate assets in the northern Paris metropolitan area.

Cemex will acquire some assets of Eqiom Granulats, including two strategically-located aggregate quarries and a rail-enabled platform that will improve customer service in Paris and surrounding areas.

"This acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers by integrating and complementing our portfolio to provide a comprehensive and sustainable offering, directly aimed at the rapidly growing needs of the North Paris Metropolitan area," said Sergio Menendez, president of Cemex Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. "This is a clear example of the efforts that we are doing to foster EBITDA growth by investing in key high-growth urban centres worldwide."

Subject to customary closing conditions, Cemex currently expects to finalise this transaction during the 2Q21.

