LafargeHolcim recognised by Solar Impulse Foundation

14 April 2021

10 LafargeHolcim green building solutions are now endorsed by the 'Solar Impulse Efficient Solution' label, recognising world-leading technologies that protect the environment in a profitable way.

The labelled LafargeHolcim solutions include ECOPact green concrete, which enables carbon-neutral building; bio-active reef concrete that restores marine ecosystems and 3D printing technologies to accelerate affordable housing and infrastructure.

Bertrand Piccard, initiator and chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation: "I am excited about achieving our 1000 clean solutions challenge, championing the most innovative technologies around the world that protect the environment in a profitable way. It’s great to see companies like LafargeHolcim committed to implement several of them that are positive for the planet. Given the company’s global reach and scale, it can make a real difference in tackling today's climate crisis."

Jan Jenisch, CEO of LafargeHolcim, added: "I'm very proud of our strong contribution to the Solar Impulse Foundation’s goal of finding 1000 environmentally positive solutions. With more than half our R&D efforts focused on sustainable building solutions, we are committed to enabling a net zero future that works for people and the planet. Today’s endorsement of our clean technologies is a great encouragement for our teams to keep on pushing the boundaries of innovation for sustainable building."

Published under