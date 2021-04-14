PCA wins Energy Star Partner of the Year Award

14 April 2021

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), representing America's cement manufacturers, has received the 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year Award from the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Energy. This is the second year in a row PCA has earned this prestigious honour.

"PCA and its members are proud to be recognised for continuously improving energy efficiency to reduce emissions," said PCA President and CEO, Michael Ireland. "The cement and concrete industry is leading the way towards a more sustainable future as PCA and its members are developing an industry roadmap across the entire value chain to reach carbon neutrality by 2050."

In addition, two PCA member companies, CalPortland and Cemex USA, earned Corporate Partner of the Year awards and 13 US cement manufacturing plants earned Energy Star certification for superior energy performance in 2020.

"Energy Star award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator, Michael S Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

