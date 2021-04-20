L&T Construction wins 3.5Mta project in India

India-based Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Construction has announced several significant contracts across multiple sectors, including the cement industry, with values in the range of INR10-25bn (US$134-334m).
As such, its building and factories segment won an order from one of the country’s leading cement manufacturers for a 3.5Mta brownfield project in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. The scope of work involves mechanical and civil works as well as equipment erection.
