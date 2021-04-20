Breedon reports strong trading in 1Q21

20 April 2021

Breeding announced encouraging trading in the first three months of the year. There was good demand in the GB market, where the business benefitted from contributions from the Cemex acquisition, combined with a robust cement performance, which more than offset the impact of COVID-19 restrictions limiting construction activity in the Republic of Ireland.

Overall, group revenues in the first three months of the year were approximately GBP264m, an increase of 27 per cent compared with the 1Q20, a period that largely predated COVID-19 restrictions. On a like-for-like basis, revenues increased by seven per cent.

The outlook for construction markets remains positive with output forecast to grow significantly in both the UK and the Republic of Ireland this year, led by infrastructure and housing development.

Breedon will announce its results for the half year ending 30 June on 22 July 2021.

Published under