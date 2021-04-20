Vietnam sales slip 9% in March

ICR Newsroom By 20 April 2021

Cement sales in Vietnam slipped nine per cent YoY to 5.903Mt in March 2021, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Sales by VICEM and its affiliates were down by 12 per cent YoY to 1.966Mt and 1.557MtMt, respectively while other cement producers saw a five per cent decrease in sales to 2.38Mt.



Total exports advanced 75 per cent YoY to 4.672Mt, mainly supported by a 19 per cent rise in clinker sales to 3.177Mt. China was the largest purchaser of clinker in March, followed by Bangladesh. Cement sales declined by 14 per cent YoY to 1.495Mt. The largest share of cement exports were shipped to the Philippines, followed by China.



January-March 2021

Total domestic sales in the first quarter of 2021 remained stable at 13.526Mt when compared with the 1Q20. VICEM sales slipped by one per cent to 4.454Mt while its affiliates recorded an eight per cent drop to 3.403Mt. Other cement producers gained market share as their sales advanced by six per cent to 5.67Mt.



The January-March 2021 period saw a 42 per cent advance in total exports. While cement exports saw a 15 per cent uptick to 3.73Mt, clinker exports surged 62 per cent to 6.913Mt.

