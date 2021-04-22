GCCA to expand Innovandi initiative with Open Challenge

22 April 2021

To mark World Creativity and Innovation Day, the Global Cement & Concrete Association (GCCA) is announcing the expansion of its innovation programme, Innovandi, to encompass a new Open Challenge innovation accelerator programme. The Open Challenge programme will launch in the coming weeks and will bring together start-ups and leading cement and concrete producers to create new innovations needed for the sector to reduce its carbon emissions and solve the climate emergency.

Dinah McLeod, GCCA CEO, said: "Driving innovation is crucial to our industry and will underpin our journey to carbon neutral concrete by 2050. That is why the GCCA is delighted to be expanding Innovandi to encompass both the Research Network and the upcoming Open Challenge. By connecting innovative start-ups with cement and concrete producers we can help accelerate the development of solutions that address the emissions reduction challenges our industry faces."

Next month will see the launch of the global Innovandi Open Challenge which aims to bring together innovative start-ups and cement and concrete producers to help develop new technologies and processes to reduce carbon emissions.

