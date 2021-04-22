Holcim Mexico to launch eco-labels

ICR Newsroom By 22 April 2021

Holcim México has launched new eco-labels, EcoEtiquetas, to improve customer communication and make the environmental benefits of its products and construction solutions more transparent.



The labels will be used for all products that meet sustainability criteria, including smaller CO2 footprints and the use of recycled materials. In Mexico this includes cements branded as Apasco, Maestro and Supra Cemento as well as Supra Mortero mortar.



“This is one more step on our way to become a Net Zero company, but also when our clients buy our cements with EcoEtiquetas, they will have the certainty that they are also collaborating with the care of the environment by using or distributing products that have They have been thought not only in terms of quality and performance, but also in ensuring a better world for present and future generations, ”said Jaime Hill Tinoco, CEO of Holcim México.

