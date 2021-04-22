LafargeHolcim looks to divest Brazilian assets

ICR Newsroom By 22 April 2021

LafargeHolcim is reportedly exploring the sale of its Brazilian unit, which consists of 12 plants, according to people close to the matter.



The company has hired Banco Itau BBA to advise on the potential divestment, which could bring in as much as US$1.5bn. The divestment could be made to one buyer or assets could be split.



Under CEO Jan Jenisch, the company has been selling off assets that do not contribute to core operations as the company seeks to reduce debt levels. Earlier sell-off targets included assets in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Published under