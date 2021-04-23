LafargeHolcim sees net sales rise 7% in 1Q21

23 April 2021

LafargeHolcim recorded a record start to 2021, led by net sales improving by 7.4 per cent and an increase in recurring EBIT of 130.7 per cent compared to the prior year period, both on a like-for-like basis. Cement volumes grew by 5.6 per cent for the group and ready-mix concrete volumes increased by 2.2 per cent, while aggregates volumes decreased by four per cent, all on a like-for-like basis.

Cement sales totalled 47.3Mt compared to 44.9 per cent in the 1Q20. Aggregate sales totalled 48.5Mt, down 1.1 per cent from 49.1Mt in the 1Q20 and ready-mix concrete sales totalled 10.1Mm3, up 2.7 per cent from 9.8Mm3 in the 1Q20.

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO, said: "I am pleased to share that we are off to a strong start to the year, delivering record 1Q results, with net sales up 7.4 per cent and Recurring EBIT up 131 per cent. This continues our strong growth momentum of the last quarters, and we expect it to accelerate with the Firestone Building Products acquisition and the many government stimulus investments ahead. We are set to deliver the targets of Strategy 2022 one year in advance."

Group net sales reached CHF5362m (US$5851m) in 1Q21 up 1.3 per cent on CHF5293m in 1Q20. Recurring EBIT totalled CHF528m up 101.7 per cent from CHF262m in the 1Q20. All regions showed significant increase in recurring EBIT margin.

Published under