ACC and Ambuja partner to research sustainable solutions

India’s ACC and Ambuja Cement (LafargeHolcim) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to develop green and sustainable building solutions, according to a press release.
The research will look at the use of low-CO2 binders, with a combination of alternative reinforcement, as a potential substitute for conventional steel rebar. This would reduce the CO2 footprint of construction work. The collaborative research study will be financially aided by the LafargeHolcim Innovation Centre (LHIC), focusing on ‘Binder Optimisation for Alternate Reinforcements’.
"To accelerate our mission to become a net-zero company, we consistently work towards developing low carbon to carbon-neutral construction solutions in partnership with academia. Collaborating with IIT Madras is a step in that direction," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of LafargeHolcim India.
