LafargeHolcim improves its sustainability performance and ESG rating

26 April 2021

LafargeHolcim announced that its sustainability achievements in 2021 were ranked ranked first in its sector by Vigeo Eiris, giving the company its highest rating of A1+. LafargeHolcim was also named best in its sector in terms of transitioning to a low-carbon economy. This rating places LafargeHolcim within the top two per cent of companies ranked worldwide.

The Solar Impulse Foundation endorsed 10 LafargeHolcim green building solutions. The labelled solutions contributed to the Solar Impulse Foundation's challenge of identifying 1000 clean technologies that protect the environment in a profitable way. Other notable events in the quarter include LafargeHolcim’s engagement as a founding member in the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium (MCSC).

The transaction to buy Firestone Building Products successfully closed on the 31 March 2021. "The acquisition represents a milestone in the transformation of LafargeHolcim to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions," says the company.

In addition, LafargeHolcim completed four bolt-on acquisitions across Europe in the quarter. Notable bolt-ons include Edile Commerciale and Cemex Rhône Alpes, both suppliers of ready-mix concrete and aggregates, ideally located in two of Europe's largest metropolitan areas, Milan, Italy, and Lyon, France. With 35 ready-mix concrete plants, these operations strengthen LafargeHolcim's position in two of the most dynamic and attractive areas in Europe, with strong demographic trends and key infrastructure projects. LafargeHolcim also announced its investment in XtreeE, a French start-up specialising in large-scale 3D printing, in the first quarter.

