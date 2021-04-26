Schenck Process Group appoints Advisory Board chairman

26 April 2021

Schenck Process Group has appointed Dr Ulrich Spiesshofer as chairman of its Advisory Board, effective from 1 May 2021.



Dr Spiesshofer brings three decades of executive management, transformation, active portfolio management and operational expertise, across many sectors, including industry, energy and infrastructure in Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Most recently, he served as CEO of the group from 2013 to 2019 and was a member of the Executive Committee of ABB since 2005.

