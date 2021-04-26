CemNet.com » Cement News » Zuari Cement issued with closure order

Zuari Cement issued with closure order

26 April 2021


Zuari Cement’s operations in Yerraguntla, Kadapa, has been issued with a closure order by India’s Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

The closure orders were issued to the company for failing to abide by the environmental conditions prescribed by the pollution control board, according to the New Indian Express. As a result, the APPCB has asked the local power distributor to disconnect power connectivity to the plant.

