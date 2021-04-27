Fancesa inaugurates new Cal Orcko line

ICR Newsroom By 27 April 2021

Bolivia’s Fábrica Nacional de Cemento SA (Fancesa) inaugurated its new production line at Cal Orcko, near Sucre. The US$215.45m investment will bring plant capacity to 2100tpd.



Chairman of Fancesa’s Board of Directors, Edwin Hurtado, highlighted the important role that bondholders and national banks have played in financing part of the economic resources for the execution of the new line. “Without his participation, this long-awaited project would not have materialised.”



The project has generated 1390 jobs, of which 99 per cent are temporary hired staff. It has also created more than 4000 indirect jobs.

