Lasselsberger Group's 700tpd white cement plant nears commercial start-up

28 April 2021

The Lasselsberger group of Austria is preparing to launch a new 700tpd of white cement plant in the Abzelilovsky district of Bashkiria, Russia. It is the second white cement plant in Bashkiria.

The Cemix plant under construction in Bashkiria will start producing its main product in May 2021. In addition to white cement, the company will produce coloured paving slabs and façade tiles. The facility is currently undergoing commissioning. According to the director of the company Ilya Dvornikov, the plant is almost ready to start up.

“The cement production process is not easy. There are several semi-finished products in the production chain. Now all the raw materials are loaded into the bins. Next week we are planning to get raw meal – this is the grinding of limestone and white clay. And in another week we will try to produce white clinker – this is the second semi-finished product before cement production. We plan to produce the finished product, cement, in the second half of May,” said Mr Dvornikov.

In the future, the dry-process production of white cement will reach 1000tpd. The company plans to produce up to 240,000tpa of white cement and thus cover the country's entire need for this product.

The official opening of the Cemix enterprise is scheduled for August 2021. Until that time, the plant is planning to carry out the final adjustment of production and improve the territory.

