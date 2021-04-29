Thal Ltd plans bag plant in Hub in Balochistan

29 April 2021

Thal Ltd, a subsidiary of House of Habib and paper bag manufacturer to a range of industries including Pakistan's cement companies, is setting up a plant to manufacture polypropylene woven bags in Hub with an investment of PKR1.7bn (US$11m). The state-of-the-art plant that has the capacity to produce 90m bags annually has been procured from Windmöller & Hölscher of Germany.

Expressing his views on this new investment, CEO of Thal PPD, Syed Umair Ahmed, said, "Thal Ltd also has a paper bag production with the capacity of 250m paper bags per annum and with a production capacity of 90m WPP bags per annum. We will be able to cater to not only the local market but also grow our export business," he added.

Salman Burney, vice chairman of House of Habib, recently performed the groundbreaking for the plant and it is expected that the unit will be commercially operational by the end of February 2022, the company said in a statement.









Published under