Lucky Cement announces record profits

29 April 2021

Pakistan’s Lucky Cement has reported a record consolidated profit after tax of PKR22.15bn (US$144.39m) in the first nine months of the FY20-21. The company’s net profit surged 292 per cent YoY, on the back of improved profitability from its cement segment which saw better efficiency from its new line in northern Pakistan.



Gross turnover advanced 63 per cent to PKR202.16bn from PKR123.99bn in the 9MFY19-20.



On a standalone basis, its overall sales volumes of cement climbed 31.1 per cent to reach 7.61Mt in the nine-month period. Local sales volumes grew 38.8 per cent YoY to 5.71Mt from 4.11Mt, while exports were up 12.3 per cent to 1.9Mt.

