Shree Digvijay Cement posts 8% rise in income

29 April 2021

India’s Shree Digvijay Cement Co has announced a total income of INR5.09bn (US$68.8m) in the full-year period ended 31 March, up 7.9 per cent YoY from INR4.72bn. Net profit declined 4.3 per cent YoY to INR539.9m from INR564.3m in the FY19-20.



In the final quarter of the fiscal, the company saw its total income rise 21.5 per cent to INR1.77bn and its net profit increase 96 per cent YoY to INR274.3m.

