Cemex Panamá to produce low-carbon general-purpose cement

ICR Newsroom By 03 May 2021

Cemex Panamá announced it will be producing its first low-carbon cement as part of its Cementos Vertua general-purpose cement product range.



Cementos Vertua’s CO 2 emissions are up to 40 per cent lower than conventional cements while preserving its technical properties and maintaining the Cemex standards of quality.



“We recognise that construction in the future must be balanced with its environmental effects and that these challenges are met by collaborating with our clients and stakeholders to innovate and develop solutions together, so now they have the possibility of caring for the environment through Cemex products and carrying out sustainable projects,” said Jose Luis Seijo, country director of Cemex Panamá.







