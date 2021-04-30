Dalmia Bharat sees surge in consolidated profit

India’s Dalmia Bharat has reported a surge in consolidated profit to INR6.4bn (US$86.45m) for the final quarter of the FY20-21, compared to INR240m in the year-ago period, on the back of a higher revenue from operations and a tax credit.



Revenue from operations increased 32.1 per cent YoY to INR32.81bn from INR24.83bn in the 4QFY19-20.



The company saw a tax credit of INR2.12bn during the quarter, against a tax expense of INR410m last year.

