Ambuja Cements has posted a 30% rise in net sales

30 April 2021

India’s Ambuja Cements (LafargeHolcim) has posted a 29.7 per cent YoY rise in net sales to INR35.79bn (US$483.19m) for the January-March 2021 quarter, compared to INR27.6bn in the year-ago period.



The company’s EBITDA also advanced 62 per cent YoY to INR9.77bn, while its EBITDA margin climbed to 27.3 per cent from 21.9 per cent.



"India demand growth has been strong in the last quarter which has also helped the sales volume growth and commercial performance. We are also proud to witness that Ambuja’s special products (created jointly with LafargeHolcim global R&D centre and adhering to world-class sustainability standards) were able to record solid growth. Synergies under the master supply agreement with ACC continue to be strongly positive for both companies," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of India for LafargeHolcim.



"Our ambitious growth plans to increase capacities in India are progressing well. Our upcoming facility in Marwar Mundwa, Rajasthan, will enhance clinker capacity by 3Mta and help improve cement sales by 5Mta. We are progressing on our ambition to reach 50Mt in the mid-term."



Cement sales volumes increased 24.5 per cent YoY to 7.17Mt from 5.76Mt in the 1Q20. Its Marwar Mundwa project is on track to begin operations in the 3Q21.

