Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies signs Swiss contract

05 May 2021

France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announced the signing of its first international contract with a Swiss player, the Maulini Construction Group.



From 2021, Hoffmann Green will supply the Maulini group with its clinker-free low-carbon cement based on its H-UKR technology to enable it to undertake major construction work in Switzerland, including the Chêne-Blanc project, a six-villa real-estate project in Onex, just outside Geneva. The first pours of concrete made from Hoffmann Green H-UKR cement began in early April and will be used to build the entire villa (foundations, slabs, walls, floors).



This partnership, which covers the next two years, represents a first step in the company’s collaboration with Maulini and in the development of Hoffmann Green’s international strategy.



Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This first international partnership with a historical and leading Swiss player marks a major milestone in Hoffmann Green’s commercial development and demonstrates the appeal of our decarbonized solution beyond our domestic borders."

