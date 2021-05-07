Ecocem Materials announces EUR22.5m equity investment

Ireland’s Ecocem Materials has announced an EUR22.5m equity investment by Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Breakthrough Energy Ventures Europe. BEV will also nominate a director to the company’s board.



The investment will enable Ecocem to bring new ultra-low-carbon cements to the market over the coming years, which will draw on its deep knowledge of slag-based cements and incorporate new materials and technologies developed by the company, according to a press release.



"Everyone at Ecocem is very excited at what we can achieve with the support of BEV and BEV-E. We share the conviction that rapid decarbonisation of cement manufacture is vital for the planet, and that it can be achieved through innovation and the diffusion of new technology. Together we can now meet this challenge with renewed urgency and ambition," said Donal O’Riain, founder and managing director of Ecocem.

