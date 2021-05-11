UltraTech Cement has CO2 reduction targets validated

11 May 2021

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated UltraTech’s carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions reduction targets. In July 2020 the company had committed to set ‘science-based targets’ to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. UltraTech has also committed to reduce Scope 1 GHG intensity by 27 per cent by 2032 from the base year of 2017 and Scope 2 GHG intensity by 69 per cent within the same time frame.



The SBTi has validated UltraTech’s GHG reduction targets which covers the target to lower its CO 2 intensity in cement to 462kg net CO 2 /t of cementitious material by 2032. As per SBTi, UltraTech’s targets are acceptable and consistent with the global effort to limit temperature rise below the 2°C threshold in line with the Paris Agreement.

UltraTech Cement Ltd started up 7MW of waste heat recovery system (WHRS) capacity during FY21. The project increases the company’s total WHRS capacity to 125MW, covering nearly 10 per cent of its current power needs. This is expected to increase to 302MW by the end of FY23, after completion of the other ongoing expansion projects.

