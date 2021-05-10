Lucky Cement posts 15% fall in revenue

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has posted a 14.5 per cent YoY decline in April revenue to TWD345.56m (US$12.44m) from TWD404.2m in the year-ago period.
In the first four months of 2021, the company saw a 7.8 per cent fall in revenue to TWD1.39bn from TWD1.51bn.
