Lucky Cement posts 15% fall in revenue

10 May 2021

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has posted a 14.5 per cent YoY decline in April revenue to TWD345.56m (US$12.44m) from TWD404.2m in the year-ago period.



In the first four months of 2021, the company saw a 7.8 per cent fall in revenue to TWD1.39bn from TWD1.51bn.

