UltraTech Cement's 19.5Mta capacity projects start civil work

ICR Newsroom By 11 May 2021

UltraTech Cement has placed most of the equipment orders and has seen the start of civil work at the sites of its capacity expansion projects, according to a company update.

Earlier the company had approved capacity expansion plans of 19.5Mta through a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion, covering five integrated cement plants and 12 grinding units. The additional capacity is being created in the fast-growing markets of the east, central and north regions of the country.

Commercial production from these capacities is expected to go on-stream in a phased manner, during FY22 and FY23.

Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, the company’s capacity will grow to 136.25Mta, reinforcing its position as the third-largest cement company in the world, outside of China.

