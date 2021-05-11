Gebr Pfeiffer wins Burkina Faso mill order

Gebr Pfeiffer is again delivering an MVR vertical mill to Burkina Faso. The vertical mill type MVR 6000 C-6 with an installed gear power of 6800kW will be used in the second line of the Cim Metal Group in the Bobo-Dioulasso plant in Burkina Faso.

The project is being realised by the German company Intercem Engineering AG while Gebr Pfeiffer is supplying the mill and the process design.

The vertical mill is used for different cement types between 4000cm²/g and 5000cm²/g according to Blaine and produces more than 400tph with its six active grinding rollers. The mill will be equipped with the latest classifier generation of the type SLS VC, which is characterised by a significant reduction of the differential pressure and, as a result, of the specific energy consumption at the mill fan. The order also includes the delivery of a replacement gearbox.

The new mill will more than double the grinding plant's capacity.

