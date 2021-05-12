Titan recycles landfilled fly ash

Separation Technologies (ST), a fully-owned Titan Cement Group US-based subsidiary, has introduced a new process to recycle fly ash from landfills. The recycled fly ash is then used to reduce the carbon footprint of cement and concrete products of Titan and ST’s clients.

Launched by Titan and branded in the US as ProAsh and EcoTherm, these products can be used as sustainable raw materials in cement, concrete and power generation.

"This breakthrough achievement represents Titan America's commitment to the reduction of CO 2 through innovation as we plan to deploy this technology across the power generation and construction material sectors," says Bill Zarkalis, president and CEO of Titan America. "By harnessing the power of this technology, ST is utilising a revolutionary beneficiation process that is capable of converting reclaimed ash from ash basins in an efficient manner. The result is a high-grade, low carbon construction product and a fuel-rich product for power generation and cement manufacturing."

The resulting ProAsh is used as a replacement for Portland cement in concrete mixes produced at ready-mix facilities. ProAsh reduces the amount of CO 2 generated in the manufacturing process, making it an environmentally friendly choice for ready-mix producers.

EcoTherm also allows cement manufacturers to generate the same high-quality cement clinker but with reduced carbon intensity and natural resource consumption.

