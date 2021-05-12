Sinoma to expand Lucky Cement's WHR capacity

Pakistan’s Lucky Cement has signed an agreement with Sinoma Energy Conservation for the expansion of its two waste heat recovery units in Pezu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The capacity of the two plants is expected to advance by around 4MW.
The companies have worked together since 2008 on the original WHR lines at Pezu with a generating capacity of 10MW each, as well as the 15MW Karachi EFG power plant project and a waste heat boiler extension in Karachi.
