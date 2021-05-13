Sinoma-CBMI lifts ball mills into position on SC3 project

13 May 2021

Sinoma-CBMI is progressing with the modernisation of the Ciments du Sahel plant in Kirene, Senegal.

The third clinker line (SC3) project has recently seen the installation of two cement mills lifted into place. The size of each ball mill is 5.2m x19.25m and they weigh in at 208t.

Sinoma-CBMI broke ground on the SC3 project in December 2020. The project will result in a new 6000tpd clinker line at a cost of EUR245m.

Switzerland-based CESA Engineering Technology Co is working as a consultant on the project.

Published under