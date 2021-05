Orient Cement reports INR99.87bn net profits

18 May 2021

Orient Cement Ltd (CK Birla group) has reported an over two-fold jump in net profit at INR99.87bn (US$1.36bn) in the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

It had posted a net profit of INR44,060m for the January-March quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operation rose 27.06 per cent to INR831,610m during the quarter as against INR654.520m in FY4Q2020

For the fiscal year 2020-21, Orient Cement’s net profit rose to 214,180m It was INR86,580m in the previous year.

Published under