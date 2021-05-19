Geocycle India to help reduce plastic waste leakage

19 May 2021

Geocycle India, the in-house waste management arm of LafargeHolcim’s Ambuja Cements and ACC, will implement its Bubble Barrier technology at the Mantola Canal in Uttar Pradesh, to tackle plastic waste leakage.

"The Geocycle Bubble Barrier is an innovative concept based on existing technology which makes smart use of a combination of natural currents and a bubble curtain to channel plastic waste towards the banks of rivers and canals instead of it flowing directly into the Yamuna river, from where it is collected for safe treatment," said Atul Bagai, head of India’s Country Office, UN Environment Programme.

The recyclable plastics recovered will be sent to recycling facilities, while the non-recyclable plastics will be taken to Geocycle's facility for pre-processing followed by co-processing in ACC or Ambuja cement facilities.

