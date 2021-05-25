PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa records April sales volume of 1.3Mt

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk recorded a sales volume of 1.3Mt throughout April 2021. This realisation was 13 per cent higher than sales in the same period last year.

Director and Corporate Secretary of Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa, Antonius Marcos, said that this increase was mainly due to the fact that April last year was the first month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

In April 2021 are around 100,000t lower than sales in March 2021 which reached 1.4Mt. This decline in monthly sales was due the beginning of the month of Ramadan. The cement sales cycle prior to Ramadan always show a slight decline compared to the previous month.

However, Mr Marcos said, the realisation in the month of Ramadan this year was relatively good due to the government's ban on going home. "This prohibition keeps some construction workers working and not going home, so that project implementation continues," he said.

Indocement believes that the sales growth target set in the range of 4 -5 per cent will be exceeded this year. Indocement reported a domestic sales volume for cement and clinker of 16.92Mt in 2020, a decrease of 10.1 per cent from 2019.

This year, Indocement has allocated a capex of IDR1-1.1trn. Most of this capex is for the completion of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) receiving facility. The RDF project is still running according to schedule and is expected to be completed in the 4Q21.

