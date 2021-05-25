OPGC to supply fly ash to ACC Ltd

25 May 2021

Following the supply of fly ash to Star Cement Ltd located in Assam, Odisha Power Generation Corp Ltd (OPGC) has commenced dispatch of fly ash to ACC Ltd.

About 3450t of fly ash was dispatched last Saturday after a railway rake was loaded from the dry ash silos system of OPGC and transported to the cement plant of ACC Ltd lLafargeHolcim group) located at Jhinkpani in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

The OPGC has three dry fly ash silos and associated systems with a capacity of 2300t each. The fly ash generated at the OPGC's Ib Thermal Power Station is ideal for use in the manufacture of bricks, blocks, tiles, cement, concrete, concrete products, etc.

