India Cements recovers in 4QFY21

India Cements has reported a standalone net profit of INR716.3m (US$9.84m) in the final quarter of FY20-21, against a net loss of INR1.11bn in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Net income advanced 24.9 per cent YoY to INR14.61bn from INR11.69bn.
In the full-year period, the company’s EBITDA was up 35 per cent YoY to INR8.3bn from INR6.13bn in the FY19-20. Profit after tax also improved to INR2.22bn from a loss of INR360m.
